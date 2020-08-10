VnExpress International
Two more Covid-19 patients die, death toll rises to 13

By Le Nga   August 10, 2020 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Medical workers in Da Nang City prepare to take patients and their family members from three local hospitals to quarantine zones, July 27, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

Two women diagnosed with Covid-19, both with underlying morbidities, died on Monday morning, taking Vietnam’s death toll to 13.

"Patient 430" was a 33-year-old from Da Nang with late-stage kidney failure, heart failure, sepsis, and hypertension.

The youngest Covid-19 patient to die so far was diagnosed with pneumonia on July 23 when she was admitted to the Da Nang Hospital with fatigue and breathing difficulty.

She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 26. She was transferred to the Hue Central General Hospital in the neighboring Thua Thien-Hue Province on July 30, where she was first placed on artificial blood filtration and then on a ventilator.

Her condition began to deteriorate on Sunday, and she passed away a day later.

Doctors said the causes of death were severe pneumonia due to Covid-19, multiple organ failure and septic shock.

"Patient 737" was a 47-year-old woman also from Da Nang and also with late-stage kidney failure, heart failure and hypertension.

On July 27 she tested negative for the coronavirus in quarantine, but a second test on August 4 returned positive. She was transferred to the Da Nang Hospital first and then to the Hoa Vang District medical center on August 6.

She suffered from respiratory failure on Sunday and had to be put on ventilators. She fell into a coma on Monday before being pronounced dead of myocardial infarction, kidney failure and Covid-19.

All of the 13 deaths so far have been of patients with underlying conditions like kidney failure, heart failure, cancer, and hypertension.

Vietnam has had 841 Covid-19 cases so far, 433 of them active.

