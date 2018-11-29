Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

The city’s Customs Department reported that both women came in on the same United Arab Emirates flight from Dubai to Ho Chi Minh City, landing on Monday and Wednesday.

One of them, 28-year-old Harina Binti Mohdzaini, was carrying two suitcases that contained over four kilograms of cocaine in several nylon pockets.

Mohdzaini said the suitcases belonged to her boyfriend, who offered her $1,200 to bring them from Brazil to HCMC.

HCMC authorities are investigating Mohdzaini as part of a drug trafficking ring into Vietnam.

Harina Binti Mohdzaini watches the HCMC's Customs Department check her suitcases. Photo courtesy of HCMC's Customs Department

Meanwhile, the other Malaysian woman, whose identity has not been revealed, had carried over four kilograms of cocaine in food boxes.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for narcotics around the Golden Triangle, an intersection of China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar and the world's second largest drug producing region.

The country also has some of the world’s toughest drug laws, with those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or cocaine or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine possibly facing the death penalty.