Two Kuwait repatriates take Vietnam’s active Covid-19 cases to 25

"Patient 354," 48, lives in Binh Chanh District in Ho Chi Minh City, while "Patient 355," 43, hails from Nhu Xuan District in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

On June 18, both returned to Vietnam from Kuwait on repatriation flight QH9092 of Bamboo Airways that landed in Ho Chi Minh City before being sent to a quarantine camp in Hung Yen Province, northern Vietnam.

On Friday, their samples were taken for Covid-19 tests and the results came back positive. They are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

So far, 12 Vietnamese people repatriated from Kuwait, which has reported over 43,000 infections and 341 deaths, tested positive for Covid-19 and are being treated at Vietnamese hospitals.

With the latest updates, Vietnam has 25 active cases after the recovery of 330 patients. The country has gone 72 days without community transmission of the virus.

The nation’s most critical patient, a British pilot, has made great progress after being comatose for more than two months, and doctors are preparing to discharge him from HCMC’s Cho Ray Hospital, where he has been treated for other health issues after recovering from Covid-19 more than a month ago.

In the last few months, several special flights organized by the government have repatriated thousands of Vietnamese from several countries including France, India, Japan, Russia, the UAE and the U.S., as also other Southeast Asian countries. Passengers have paid their own fares.

More of such flights are expected to repatriate Vietnamese citizens wanting to return home to avoid facing the Covid-19 pandemic elsewhere.

The pandemic has hit over 210 countries and territories and around 490,000 deaths have been reported so far.