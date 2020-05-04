Two Covid-19 patients recover, active tally down to 52

"Patient 166," a 25-year-old woman receives a health certificate from doctors of the Ninh Binh General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 166," a 25-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Ninh, had returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20. She was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on March 28, and treated at the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 170," a 27-year-old man from the province's Kim Son District, was confirmed positive on March 25, five days after he visited Bach Mai Hospital, a Covid-19 hotspot in Hanoi. He was treated at Kim Son District General Hospital.

"Patient 170" (L), a 27-year-old man, receives a health certificate from a doctor of the Kim Son District General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Kim Son District General Hospital.

The two are the last to be discharged among 13 Covid-19 patients in Ninh Binh.

Vietnam has confirmed 271 Covid-19 cases in total, of which 219 have recovered. Of the 52 active cases, 14 are relapses.

The country’s last recorded case is a 37-year-old British oil expert who arrived in HCMC on April 28 to work on a Petrovietnam project. He was confirmed positive Sunday.

Vietnam has recorded no community transmission in the last 18 days. More than 261,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 248,300.