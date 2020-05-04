VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two Covid-19 patients recover, active tally down to 52

By Thuy Quynh   May 4, 2020 | 03:04 pm GMT+7
Two Covid-19 patients recover, active tally down to 52
"Patient 166," a 25-year-old woman receives a health certificate from doctors of the Ninh Binh General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

A woman and a man being treated in Ninh Binh Province were declared Covid-19 free Monday, bringing Vietnam’s number of active cases down to 52.

"Patient 166," a 25-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Ninh, had returned to Vietnam from Thailand on March 20. She was confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on March 28, and treated at the Ninh Binh General Hospital.

"Patient 170," a 27-year-old man from the province's Kim Son District, was confirmed positive on March 25, five days after he visited Bach Mai Hospital, a Covid-19 hotspot in Hanoi. He was treated at Kim Son District General Hospital.

Patient 170 (L), a 27-year-old man, receives a health certificate from a doctor of the Kim Son District General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Kim Son District General Hospital.

"Patient 170" (L), a 27-year-old man, receives a health certificate from a doctor of the Kim Son District General Hospital in Ninh Binh Province after recovering from Covid-19, May 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Kim Son District General Hospital.

The two are the last to be discharged among 13 Covid-19 patients in Ninh Binh.

Vietnam has confirmed 271 Covid-19 cases in total, of which 219 have recovered. Of the 52 active cases, 14 are relapses.

The country’s last recorded case is a 37-year-old British oil expert who arrived in HCMC on April 28 to work on a Petrovietnam project. He was confirmed positive Sunday.

Vietnam has recorded no community transmission in the last 18 days. More than 261,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories, and reported deaths have topped 248,300.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Covid-19 patient died and survived in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient died and survived in Hanoi

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Ninh Binh Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak epidemic pandemic
 
Read more
Covid-19 patient died and survived in Hanoi

Covid-19 patient died and survived in Hanoi

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

HCMC discharges three Brazilian relapsed Covid-19 patients

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Friday rains expected to blunt prolonged HCMC heat wave

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

Ministry given more time to work on public demonstration law

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

EU, France back Vietnam in fight against climate change

Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project

Laos pushes ahead with sixth Mekong River dam project

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

Vietnam enters day 26 without Covid-19 community infection

China’s East Sea fishing ban invalid: agriculture ministry

China’s East Sea fishing ban invalid: agriculture ministry

 
go to top