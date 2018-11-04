VnExpress International
Two bodies in car fished out of Hanoi river

By Phuong Son   November 4, 2018 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
The car when salvaged off the river. Photo by VnExpress/Son Tuyen

A woman still had her hands on the steering when a car was fished out of the Red River in Hanoi Saturday morning.

It took the rescue team five hours to locate the car at the bottom of the Red River.

The car was found near the pier of Chuong Duong Bridge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Many boats helped with the salvage operation. The rescue team had to cut the car open in order to get the victims out.

There were two women in the car. Bui Kim Chi, 21, was holding the wheels, while Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, 29, was found in the back seat, police said. Huong was the car owner while Chi, a fresh university graduate, was working for a real estate company.

The damaged guard rail has been repaired. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

The damaged guard rail has been repaired. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

The car was heavily damaged in the front and at the back. It appears that at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the car had crashed through the guard rails of Chuong Duong Bridge and plunged to the bottom of the Red River.

Police are investigating the case further.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the report said the victims were a man and a woman, but most recent police statements affirmed they were two women.

Tags: car crash accident Red River Hanoi
 
