VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Turf war between Grab crew and motorbike taxis gets violent in Saigon

By Quoc Anh   June 16, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7

Gun shots, reportedly from the police, were heard during a fight in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday night.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City reportedly fired two gun shots late on Thursday night to clear a fight between ride-hailing app drivers and freelance competitors.

A video shared on Facebook showed noisy and chaotic scenes outside a major bus station in Binh Tan District. Two gun shots could be heard.

The Facebook user who posted the video said police fired the warning shots and arrested some people in the fight between a group of Grab drivers and motorbike taxi drivers, who are now usually referred to as “traditional” xe om drivers.

A police source confirmed the incident on Friday with VTCNews.

Malaysia-based Grab entered Vietnam in February 2014, several months before its main rival Uber. Both are operating car and motorbike taxi services.

Their market shares have not been disclosed but other service providers, from taxi companies to xe om drivers, have felt threatened.

VnExpress earlier this year interviewed motorcyle taxi drivers, who said they were being elbowed out by Uber and Grab on their own turf.

Some even predicted that these newcomers could eventually put the traditional drivers out of business.

turf-war-between-grab-crew-and-motorbike-taxis-gets-violent-in-saigon

GrabBike drivers gather to confront a group of traditional xe om drivers in Hanoi on June 6 after the latter reportedly assaulted one of them. Photo by VnExpress

Early this month, many GrabBike drivers gathered to confront a group of traditional xe om drivers in Hanoi.

Social media have also shared several videos of drivers fighting one another with crash helmets.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam drivers Grab transport
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top