Truck driver fined for driving wrong way on Hanoi expressway

Her driving license has been suspended for five months.

Surveillance cameras on the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway, which connects the capital Hanoi with the nearby port city Hai Phong, captured the truck’s movement near 1 p.m. last Friday.

A screenshot from camera footage shows a truck running on an emergency lane of the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway in the wrong direction on May 31.

The driver, whose name and age have not been revealed, admitted to her violations at the police station.

The Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway is among Vietnam's biggest transport infrastructure projects. According to the Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment JSC, it serves over 27,000 vehicles each day on six lanes that allows speeds of up to 120 kilometers an hour.

Last March, a male truck driver in HCMC was also fined $320 and had his license revoked for five months for running in the wrong direction of the emergency lane on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway connecting the city with Dong Nai and Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provinces.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour. More than 18,720 accidents occurred last year, killing 8,244 people and injuring nearly 14,800, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.