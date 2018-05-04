Top Vietnamese police official found dead in office amid massive gambling probe

The headquarters of Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress

A police officer who had been tied up in a multi-million-dollar gambling case was found dead in his office in Hanoi on Friday morning.

The body of Colonel Vo Tuan Dung, deputy head of the cyber crime division at the Ministry of Public Security, was found in his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Bac Tu Liem District. Police have cordoned off the area and have not revealed the cause of death.

Dung was involved in the investigation of a $420 million online gambling ring. An authorized source said investigators on the case "had worked several times" with him.

Colonel Vo Tuan Dung. Photo by VnExpress

The investigation has seen dozens of arrests, which included two of his former superiors.

Nguyen Thanh Hoa, former director of the ministry’s cyber crime division, was arrested in March for his involvement in the gambling ring organization.

Phan Van Vinh, who was head of the national police department up until a year ago, was arrested last month for protecting the ring.

Police in Phu Tho uncovered the ring while investigating a fraud case regarding mobile top-up cards in May last year.

An informant told police that he had changed the cards for virtual currencies used for an online card game.

While investigating his claim, police uncovered an online gambling ring run by two tech businessmen using online games portals that resembled professional casinos.

Investigators found the portals started operating in April 2015, drawing around 14 million players and bets worth VND9.6 trillion ($419.7 million), and earning the two masterminds VND3.2 trillion ($140 million).

Both businessmen have been arrested. There are now nearly 90 people involved in the case facing criminal charges.