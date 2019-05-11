VnExpress International
Three investigated for robbing foreigners in Vietnam beach town

By Phan Anh   May 11, 2019 | 11:28 am GMT+7
Two men involved in a series of robberies targeting foreigners in Nha Trang. Photo by Khanh Hoa Television/Van Hai

Three people are being investigated for robbery, mainly targeting foreigners, Nha Trang police announced Friday.

Local media reports said Le Truong Sinh, 33, Nguyen Van Mai, 25 and Tu Thi Thanh Huong, 31, were arrested in the central coastal town on April 30 after police found their behavior suspicious.

Initial findings are that the trio rode motorbikes on the streets of Nha Trang to rob foreigners of their belongings. In two most recent cases, they robbed smart phones from Chinese tourists.

Huong, who is Sinh’s wife, has been placed under house arrest because she is raising two small children, police said.

Nha Trang is a well-known beach destination in Vietnam, attracting large numbers of backpackers as well as more affluent travelers, especially beach and seafood loving Chinese.

In 2018, Nha Trang received more than 1.4 million Chinese tourists, up 56 percent from a year earlier, accounting for more than half of its international arrivals.

