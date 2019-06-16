VnExpress International
Three die as boat turns turtle in sea

By Xuan Ngoc   June 16, 2019 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Three die as boat turns turtle in sea
The tragic accident occurred on Saturday evening. Photo by VnExpress/An Phuoc

Three men drowned to death when a boat overturned on Saturday in Van Phong Bay in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

The bodies of two of them were found at the scene while the third was washed away and his body was found a few hours later.    

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday evening when the boat had traveled around two kilometers from Diep Son Island and a dozen passengers fell into the water.    

Tran Chi Linh, who saw and tried to rescue the passengers with his fishing vessel, said: "My friend and I threw a rope and used it to pull people up. Everyone was panicking. I am very sad I could not save all of them."    

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.

