VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam

By Hoang Truong   February 23, 2020 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam
The scene of an accident in a construction site in Bau Bang District, Binh Duong Province, February 22, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

Three workers at a construction site were crushed to death Saturday in Bau Bang industrial park, Binh Duong Province after a crane fell down on them.

The three workers, along with several other colleagues, were working at the construction site for textile firm Polytex Far Eastern in Bau Bang District when a 20 m-tall crane collapsed, trapping them beneath.

Three people were killed instantly, while three others were seriously injured and taken to the local hospital.

The accident is being investigated.

Taiwanese-backed Polytex Far Eastern received the investment certificate for a textile production project in Binh Duong in 2015 with a phase 1 registered capital of $274 million. The project was then the company's third largest plant, after the ones in mainland China and Taiwan.

Polytex Far Eastern is one of Taiwan's leading business groups.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Binh Duong construction accident death
 
Read more
Thanh Hoa health department seeks coronavirus-free declaration

Thanh Hoa health department seeks coronavirus-free declaration

US indicts pedophile for sexually assaulting Vietnamese boys

US indicts pedophile for sexually assaulting Vietnamese boys

Man faces $13,600 fine for trying to sell endangered pangolin

Man faces $13,600 fine for trying to sell endangered pangolin

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

Vietnam’s youngest patient trumps coronavirus

Vietnam’s youngest patient trumps coronavirus

Cured Vietnamese-American coronavirus patient exits Saigon hospital

Cured Vietnamese-American coronavirus patient exits Saigon hospital

 
go to top