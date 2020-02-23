Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam

The scene of an accident in a construction site in Bau Bang District, Binh Duong Province, February 22, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

The three workers, along with several other colleagues, were working at the construction site for textile firm Polytex Far Eastern in Bau Bang District when a 20 m-tall crane collapsed, trapping them beneath.

Three people were killed instantly, while three others were seriously injured and taken to the local hospital.

The accident is being investigated.

Taiwanese-backed Polytex Far Eastern received the investment certificate for a textile production project in Binh Duong in 2015 with a phase 1 registered capital of $274 million. The project was then the company's third largest plant, after the ones in mainland China and Taiwan.

Polytex Far Eastern is one of Taiwan's leading business groups.