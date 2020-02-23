Three crushed to death at construction site in southern Vietnam

The three workers, along with several other colleagues, were working at the construction site for textile firm Polytex Far Eastern in Bau Bang District when a 20 m-tall crane collapsed, trapping them beneath.
Three people were killed instantly, while three others were seriously injured and taken to the local hospital.
The accident is being investigated.
Taiwanese-backed Polytex Far Eastern received the investment certificate for a textile production project in Binh Duong in 2015 with a phase 1 registered capital of $274 million. The project was then the company's third largest plant, after the ones in mainland China and Taiwan.
Polytex Far Eastern is one of Taiwan's leading business groups.