Three Covid-19 patients overcome severe condition

A medical staff takes samples of a man for Covid-19 test in Hanoi, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

"Patient 20", a 64-year-old Hanoi woman who had contracted pneumonia, was first admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi with her health failing. She spent 44 days in the intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors confirmed she is making a slow recovery and would continue to receive supplementary nutrition and respiratory care before entering rehab and ceasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

"Patient 161", an 88-year-old woman from the northern province of Hung Yen, is following a similar trajectory. She is receiving treatment at the same hospital in Hanoi

A British pilot for Vietnam Airlines, or "Patient 91", still in severe condition, is making slow progress at the Ho Chi Minh City Tropical Hospital. The 43-year-old remains on ECMO and artificial ventilation.

Meanwhile, the number of relapse cases slowly grow. Ho Chi Minh City recorded another relapse Thursday from "Patient 92" who again tested positive for the novel coronavirus 15 days after discharge, bringing the total number of relapses to 12.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son ascribed possible relapses to the virus invading and developing in other organs like the lungs and in the digestive system.

Another possible reason is that real-time RT-PCR tests pick up remnants of the virus, but they are not active.

The third possibility involves the capability, sensitivity and specificity of the current RT-PCR technique. In addition to sample quality, its location may also affect test results.

Vietnam recorded no new Covid-19 cases Friday morning, marking the seventh clean day, and the 15th without community transmissions.

Of the 270 confirmed cases, 51 remain active while 219 others have been discharged from hospital.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories so far, claiming over 233,700 lives.