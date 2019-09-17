VnExpress International
Three Chinese held in Vietnam for ATM thefts

By Nguyen Hai   September 17, 2019 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Chinese Yang Chang Cai (R) is taken to an ATM in Nghe An Province to explain his theft, September 16, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

Police in the central province of Nghe An arrested three Chinese nationals Monday for allegedly stealing money from ATMs by skimming and faking cards.

Yang Chang Cai, 33, Deng Cong Cong, 29, and Lian Yu, 35, came to the provincial capital Vinh last month and systematically attached electronic devices to several ATMs to collect customers' data, which they then used to forge fake cards, the police said.

Officers arrested the three as they were leaving Nghe An acting on complaints from the affected banks.

The police seized three electronic devices equipped with cameras, three card slots and 333 fake bank cards from the trio, who had reportedly used 22 fake cards to withdraw around VND300 million ($12,880) from a number of accounts.

The three reportedly had carried out similar thefts elsewhere in Vietnam too.

The police are investigating.

ATM's camera footage in Nghe An shows two Chinese installing equipment to steal customers' data.

Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Nghe An Vinh Chinese ATM bank fake cards
 
