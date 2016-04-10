VnExpress International
Thanh Hoa: 8,300 illegal Vietnamese workers in China

By Le Hoang, Thuy Bui   April 10, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
Ringleader Nguyen Van Hao was arrested last February. Photo: Lam Son

The northern province of Thanh Hoa has detected about 8,300 of its residents having illegally crossed the border to seek jobs in China via Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces.

All of its 27 districts and towns have illegal workers in China, despite multiple cases of arrest or even death. Among the 8,300 illegal workers, 600 have been seized and deported by Chinese authorities, nine have been brought to court, 16 have died from occupational accidents while many other female workers have gone missing.

This year has seen about 4,000 workers return home for family reunion during Tet (Vietnam’s Lunar New Year) while the rest remained illegally in China. The situation has become more complicated over the past three months with tens of thousands of the province’s residents attempting to illegally cross the border to work in China. The exact number is unavailable.

Last February, Hau Loc district police arrested ringleader Nguyen Van Hao while transporting 47 workers to China.

