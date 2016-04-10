Thanh Hoa: 8,300 illegal Vietnamese workers in China

All of its 27 districts and towns have illegal workers in China, despite multiple cases of arrest or even death. Among the 8,300 illegal workers, 600 have been seized and deported by Chinese authorities, nine have been brought to court, 16 have died from occupational accidents while many other female workers have gone missing.

This year has seen about 4,000 workers return home for family reunion during Tet (Vietnam’s Lunar New Year) while the rest remained illegally in China. The situation has become more complicated over the past three months with tens of thousands of the province’s residents attempting to illegally cross the border to work in China. The exact number is unavailable.

Last February, Hau Loc district police arrested ringleader Nguyen Van Hao while transporting 47 workers to China.