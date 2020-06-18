VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Teacher detained for molesting second-grade girls

By Cuu Long   June 18, 2020 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Teacher detained for molesting second-grade girls
Molestation is among top problems children in Vietnam want the country leaders to act on. Photo by Shutterstock/HTWE.

A 49-year-old teacher was detained Wednesday for allegedly molesting two second-grade girls at their school in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Since earlier this month, Nguyen Van Chau, with over 20 years teaching experience, had been luring the two students to a school toilet where he proceeded to touch their private parts, according to the police investigation.

On June 11, the students told their parents, who later informed police.

When the teacher learned he had been exposed, he tried to commit suicide by drinking herbicide, but was later taken to hospital by his family and survived, police said.

He has admitted to the act to police, saying he had found "the two students cute."

Both victims have undergone medical examination to confirm molestation.

Chau is being investigated for "molestation of a person under 16." If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 12 years.

His case, concerning the molestation of underage children, is no anomaly.

A recent survey polling over 1,600 children across Vietnam revealed child molestation, cyber bullying, alongside emotional and physical abuse are priorities they want the country to act on.

A global ranking on child rights last month by KidsRights Foundation, an international aid and advocacy organization, placed Vietnam at 57th out of 182 economies.

Related News:

Children protection

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

Saigon man jailed for molesting five underage girls

Vietnamese children demand to be heard

Vietnamese children demand to be heard

Vietnam third best on child rights in Southeast Asia: survey

Vietnam third best on child rights in Southeast Asia: survey

See more

Tags:

child molestation

teacher molests students

Kien Giang Province

Mekong Delta

child protection

 

Read more

Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police

Truck that killed five in market was overloaded: police

When mere words won’t do: Hanoi girl’s drawings chronicle pandemic

When mere words won’t do: Hanoi girl’s drawings chronicle pandemic

Three killed as container truck flips over car in northern Vietnam

Three killed as container truck flips over car in northern Vietnam

Over 400,000 drivers fined in month-long traffic crackdown

Over 400,000 drivers fined in month-long traffic crackdown

British pilot no longer needs lung transplant

British pilot no longer needs lung transplant

French experts needed for Hanoi metro safety evaluation

French experts needed for Hanoi metro safety evaluation

Precious, threatened Dalbergia trees get iron fence protection in Hanoi

Precious, threatened Dalbergia trees get iron fence protection in Hanoi

'Magic mushrooms' take root in Hanoi

'Magic mushrooms' take root in Hanoi

 
go to top