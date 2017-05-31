Swiss billionaire praises Phu Quoc’s Kem Beach for great tourism potential

In the eyes of leading Swiss financial expert Christian A. Larpin, the opportunity to invest in Bai Kem, or Kem Beach, on Phu Quoc is attractive as Vietnam’s largest island is poised to become a high-end tourist destination in the near future.

Larpin, the owner of the Hong Kong-based Asia Investment Fund, recently selected Phu Quoc’s Kem Beach as a new investment destination.

He is also the owner of high-end jewelry and olive oil processing firms and a luxury cruise ship service named Michelangelo Cruises.

Larpin explains why he has decided to invest in Kem Beach.

Billionaire Christian A. Larpin

What urged you to come to Kem Beach four times within a short period of time?

Larpin: Of course, I combined both finding business opportunities and relaxation in Phu Quoc. But in my first visit to Kem Beach in January this year, I was really surprised by the beauty of this pristine beach.

The stretching white sand bank, the natural forest, the warm and blue sea, the charming hills, and the sun all year round — Kem Beach reminds me of the south of France 60 years ago, and I immediately thought that I belonged to this place.

The wildness of the nature, the warm and friendly islanders, and the great potential of development in the future have urged me to come back to Kem Beach to promote investment.

And the next time when I returned to Kem Beach I took my wife and children so the whole family could enjoy this paradise on earth together.

Christian A. Larpin with his wife and son

From the perspective of an experienced investor, how do you assess the development of Kem Beach?

Kem Beach in particular and Phu Quoc in general, especially the southern part of the island, will surely become a world-class luxury travel destination in the next three to five years.

The unique location, pristine and natural beauty, and pure Vietnamese culture are the roots of this place’s attraction.

In addition, I see here unique and world-class projects that Sun Group has invested in such as the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, as well as the Kem Beach Resort and other luxury resorts in a very near future.

Why did you decide to invest in Sun Group’s resort estate projects?

First of all, every project of Sun Group is unique, distinctive and luxury right from its location. Da Nang and Phu Quoc are all potential places for luxury travel.

Secondly, each project is very beautiful, creative, luxurious and unique from the exterior architecture to the interior decoration. I have never seen repetition in any work developed by Sun Group.

In addition, I trust the great partners that Sun Group has cooperated with to create their resort real estate projects. You build a beautiful villa, but if your customer service is not good, visitors will not come back.

These are the reasons that I will, together with Sun Group, create luxurious and unique tourism products for Phu Quoc in the future.

A villa of the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, developed by Sun Group.

Could you tell us about new products and services?

As I have said, Kem Beach and Phu Quoc will become tourist destinations for high-class travelers who seek both short and long term stays if the infrastructure here is developed well. For example, if there are direct flights from Hong Kong or Singapore to Phu Quoc and more luxury resorts like JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

Along with these, there will be the need to experience luxury, new travel services like cruises. We plan to combine with Sun Group to implement cruise and other luxury services on the island.

Our high-class customers from Hong Kong, Macau and Switzerland will certainly enjoy exploring Kem Beach and the cruise services in these beautiful waters.

Thank you for sharing with us!