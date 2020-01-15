Survivors of deadly flood get new homes

Spearheaded by local authorities, the new residential area stretches five hectares along the Pom Ngo hillside, about a kilometer from where 51 families lost their previous homes to flooding.

In early August last year, heavy rains inundated Sa Na Village in Na Meo Commune, Quan Son District, claiming 10 lives, wiping away 20 homes and destroying many others while residents slept. The village was home to more than 300 people, most from the Thai minority group.