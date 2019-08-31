South Korean naval ships to visit Vietnam

South Korean destroyer Moon Mu The Great docks at Tien Sa Port during its first visit to Vietnam in September, 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong.

On the morning of September 7, the two ships carrying 600 officers and sailors will arrive at the Tien Sa Port on a two-day visit. The ships will also refuel at the port.

The South Korean crew will be received by officials from Da Nang City’s Department of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense’s Department of Foreign Relations, as well as from the High Command of Vietnam's Naval Region 3.

As planned, representatives from the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam and the South Korean community in Da Nang will visit the destroyer.

The ships’ crew will tour the central city during their two-day stay.

It is expected that a music band of the South Korean navy will perform at a public venue for Da Nang, entertaining both locals and visitors.

Naval officers from both countries will also discuss and share information on ships maintenance and preservation.

Moon Mu The Great is 150 meters long, 17.4 meters wide, and has a loading capacity of 5,550 tons and a speed of 30 knots.

Aside from advanced military equipment, the ship is armed with a helicopter to serve its duties of reconnaissance, patrol, anti-submarine, and anti-ship missions, and attacking land targets.

This will be the second time that Moon Mu The Great is visiting Da Nang. On September 11, 2018, the ship came for joint exercises with Vietnam's Naval Region 3, which is in charge of ensuring peace and stability in waters off Vietnam's north-central coast.

Measuring 134 meters long and 18 meters wide, logistics ship Roks Hwacheon, with a loading capacity of over 9,000 tons, will also be visiting Vietnam for the second time after September 2017.