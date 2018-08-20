VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Shooting, taekwondo help Vietnam bag first Asiad 2018 medals

By Binh Dong   August 20, 2018 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Shooting, taekwondo help Vietnam bag first Asiad 2018 medals
Vietnamese men's taekwondo poomsae team athletes perform at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 19. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen

Vietnam opened the medals account at Asiad on Sunday with two bronzes for men taekwondo and shooting.

The Vietnamese men's taekwondo poomsae team won a bronze medal after losing to powerhouse South Korea in the semifinal of the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Tran Tien Khoa, Le Thanh Trung and Nguyen Thien Phung matched their rivals point for point in the first half but in the second half, they were required to perform creative taekwondo movements to music, they slipped marginally to finish 8,320 to 8,420.

Both losing semifinalists, the other being the Philippines, won bronzes.

China won the silver.

In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team, Tran Quoc Cuong and Le Thi Linh Chi won another bronze for Vietnam with 407.5 points.

South Korea won the silver with 467.6 while the gold went to China (473.2).

"The fact that Vietnam surpassed Japan and Kazakhstan, which are well-known in this sport, to get a medal is a very encouraging result," Nguyen Thi Nhung, head coach of the shooting team, said.

The 18th Asiad in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia will feature 465 events in 40 sports, of which 330 events in 32 sports will feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event, which has attracted more than 10,000 athletes, will go on until September 2.

Related News:

Asian Games 2018

Vietnam women’s rattan ball team in Asiad semis

Vietnam women’s rattan ball team in Asiad semis

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Second thoughts: Fans ponder cost of Vietnam beating Japan

Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal

Four Japan athletes booted from Asian Games in prostitute scandal

See more
Tags: Asian Games 2018 Asiad 2018 medals Vietnam shooting taekwondo team poomsae Vietnam sports
 
Read more
Vietnam stuns China in men’s volleyball at Asian Games 2018

Vietnam stuns China in men’s volleyball at Asian Games 2018

Vietnamese army ready to help disaster-hit countries

Vietnamese army ready to help disaster-hit countries

Vietnam women’s football team beats Thailand, in Asiad quarters

Vietnam women’s football team beats Thailand, in Asiad quarters

Flooding death toll rises to 10 in Vietnam

Flooding death toll rises to 10 in Vietnam

Vietnam launches innovation network to tap diaspora expertise

Vietnam launches innovation network to tap diaspora expertise

Vietnam beats Japan, tops group in Asiad 2018

Vietnam beats Japan, tops group in Asiad 2018

Saigon police nab two women picking pockets of foreign tourists

Saigon police nab two women picking pockets of foreign tourists

 
go to top