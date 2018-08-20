Shooting, taekwondo help Vietnam bag first Asiad 2018 medals

Vietnamese men's taekwondo poomsae team athletes perform at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 19. Photo by VnExpress/Dong Huyen

The Vietnamese men's taekwondo poomsae team won a bronze medal after losing to powerhouse South Korea in the semifinal of the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Tran Tien Khoa, Le Thanh Trung and Nguyen Thien Phung matched their rivals point for point in the first half but in the second half, they were required to perform creative taekwondo movements to music, they slipped marginally to finish 8,320 to 8,420.

Both losing semifinalists, the other being the Philippines, won bronzes.

China won the silver.

In the 10-meter air pistol mixed team, Tran Quoc Cuong and Le Thi Linh Chi won another bronze for Vietnam with 407.5 points.

South Korea won the silver with 467.6 while the gold went to China (473.2).

"The fact that Vietnam surpassed Japan and Kazakhstan, which are well-known in this sport, to get a medal is a very encouraging result," Nguyen Thi Nhung, head coach of the shooting team, said.

The 18th Asiad in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia will feature 465 events in 40 sports, of which 330 events in 32 sports will feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The event, which has attracted more than 10,000 athletes, will go on until September 2.