Sex for $30,000: HCMC police bust prostitution ring

By Quoc Thang   July 12, 2020 | 07:53 pm GMT+7

Three models and their pimp arrested in Ho Chi Minh City Sunday were part of a high-end prostitution ring charging up to $30,000, police say.

The arrests were made in raids on a five-star hotel and a luxury District 7 apartment.

Luc Trieu Vy, 27, a Da Nang native, arrested at the District 7 apartment, managed actresses and models to serve rich customers, the police said.

Luc Trieu Vy was arrested in District 7, HCMC, on the afternoon of July 12, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang.

The arrested women have allegedly told the police that Vy had contacted them to go to the hotel and serve three businessmen for $18,000-30,000.

One of them was introduced as Miss Vietnam in Australia.

The Crime Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security said very few members of Vy’s ring were real models and actresses, and that he made up details about the rest to elevate their prices.

Local police said they are questioning Vy and related individuals to investigate the prostitution ring further.

Under Vietnamese law, sex workers are warned and fined VND100,000-300,000 ($4.3-13), while pimps and sex ring organizers can face jail terms.

