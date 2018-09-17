VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Seven die of suspected overdose at Hanoi music fest

By Staff reporters   September 17, 2018 | 10:14 am GMT+7
Seven die of suspected overdose at Hanoi music fest
EDM fans attend the Vietnam Electronic Weekend festival in Hanoi on Sunday night. Photo by Dang Khoa

Seven people have died and many others are in critical condition after suspected drug overdose at a Hanoi music festival.

Tay Ho District authorities said they are working on the tragic incident that took place at the Vietnam Electronic Weekend (VEW) festival at the West Lake Water Park on Sunday.

"Initial reports showed that seven people died and many others are receiving treatments at hospitals," Vo Bich Thuy, Tay Ho's spokeswoman, said.

The first eight patients were rushed to E, a general public hospital seven kilometers away, at 10:30 p.m. One of them died before admission and three died soon later. At least two others died at Hanoi Heart Hospital.

A source from Hanoi police said they do not have the exact number of people affected yet.

"The incident is especially serious," an officer said.

Dubbed the biggest electronic music event ever in Vietnam, VEW was joined by top DJs including Ben Nicky, Yellow Claw and Headhunterz, drawing thousands of fans.

Hoang Hai Quan, a participant, said there were around 5,000 people in the audience, most of them young, stacked in a narrow space with three stages.

"I heard continuous ambulance sirens when I left at around midnight."

The Hanoi incident is almost unprecedented in Vietnam, although drug overdose has been a threat at music festivals around the world.

Last Saturday, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died after collapsing from suspected drug overdose at a music festival. Two of the 13 hospitalized people remain in critical condition, while about 700 sought assistance on site.

In 2013 and 2015, two men in their 20s died while attending the annual Defqon.1 festival, both of suspected drug overdose.

Related News:
Tags: overdose drug abuse Hanoi Vietnam EDM music festival
 
Read more
Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines toll rises

Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines toll rises

Typhoon Mangkhut smashes the Philippines, barrels towards Hong Kong

Typhoon Mangkhut smashes the Philippines, barrels towards Hong Kong

Truck-bus collision kills 13 in northern Vietnam

Truck-bus collision kills 13 in northern Vietnam

Vietnam gov’t agencies on the mat in Mobifone TV deal

Vietnam gov’t agencies on the mat in Mobifone TV deal

Super Typhoon Mangkhut smashes into Philippines, forecast to move on to Vietnam

Super Typhoon Mangkhut smashes into Philippines, forecast to move on to Vietnam

Vietnam's national exam fraud probe claims another official

Vietnam's national exam fraud probe claims another official

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

 
go to top