VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Serbian specialist becomes latest Covid-19 patient in Vietnam

By Le Nga   July 11, 2020 | 07:02 am GMT+7
Serbian specialist becomes latest Covid-19 patient in Vietnam
A medic tests samples for the new coronavirus infection at a hospital in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

A Serbian man working as an interior specialist has tested positive for Covid-19 after entering Vietnam from Oman, the Health Ministry confirmed Saturday.

"Patient 370" is 29. He landed in Da Nang City in central Vietnam on Thursday and was sent to mandatory quarantine after arrival.

His samples were taken the same day and the result turned out as positive the next day.

Coming to Vietnam to work as an expert for a company producing interior products, he is now receiving treatment at a field hospital inside Dung Quat Industrial Park in Quang Ngai Province which is near Da Nang.

With him added, Vietnam now has 20 active patients in a total of 370 Covid-19 cases it has recorded.

350 other patients have recovered, including three confirmed to be Covid-19 free on Friday. The latest recoveries are all Vietnamese returning from abroad, including a six-year-old boy.

By Saturday, Vietnam has gone 87 days without recording a single Covid-19 case caused by community transmission. There has been no dealths.

The pandemic has claimed 562,000 lives so far aroung the world.

Coronavirus disease 2019

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russian expert tests Covid-19 positive

Three more recover from Covid-19

Three more recover from Covid-19

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

One more Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19 patients

Vietnam Covid-19 cases

 

Read more

241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

241 Vietnamese stranded in Philippines fly home

Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Project to ease congestion on road linking southern industrial hubs cleared

Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Former HCMC cop receives death for dealing drugs

Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

Vietnam offers $100,000 flood relief assistance to China

Vietnam population might peak 10 years earlier than UN forecast: Lancet study

Vietnam population might peak 10 years earlier than UN forecast: Lancet study

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Cyanide-laced bubble tea murder brings down capital punishment

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Nine Pakistani pilots in Vietnam use 'genuine' licenses

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

Hanoi’s biggest landfill reopens as compensation talks resume

 
go to top