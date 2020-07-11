Serbian specialist becomes latest Covid-19 patient in Vietnam

A medic tests samples for the new coronavirus infection at a hospital in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Hai.

"Patient 370" is 29. He landed in Da Nang City in central Vietnam on Thursday and was sent to mandatory quarantine after arrival.

His samples were taken the same day and the result turned out as positive the next day.

Coming to Vietnam to work as an expert for a company producing interior products, he is now receiving treatment at a field hospital inside Dung Quat Industrial Park in Quang Ngai Province which is near Da Nang.

With him added, Vietnam now has 20 active patients in a total of 370 Covid-19 cases it has recorded.

350 other patients have recovered, including three confirmed to be Covid-19 free on Friday. The latest recoveries are all Vietnamese returning from abroad, including a six-year-old boy.

By Saturday, Vietnam has gone 87 days without recording a single Covid-19 case caused by community transmission. There has been no dealths.

The pandemic has claimed 562,000 lives so far aroung the world.