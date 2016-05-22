Security beefs up during general election

Vice Minister of Public Security Le Quy Vuong yesterday ordered all the security forces of the ministry to perform duty on May 22 to ensure absolute safety and security in public places and voting stations.

Vietnamese citizens have on May 22 begun casting their votes to elect members of the 14th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in an election dubbed by the Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as the country’s biggest in history.

The voting for the 2016-2021 tenure started at 7 a.m. and will be closed at 7 p.m. today.

Leaders from the Party, the current National Assembly and the government, and citizens across the country were seen casting their votes early in the day.

