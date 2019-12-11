VnExpress International
SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

By Phan Nghia   December 11, 2019 | 09:41 am GMT+7
Doan Van Hau, who scored two goals in Vietnam's 3-0 victory in the SEA Games final, celebrate at the end of the match, December 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress.

Vietnam's victory in the SEA Games men's football final has dominated Internet searches in South Korea since Tuesday night.

After Vietnam’s 3-0 win over Indonesia, keywords related to the match and victory ruled over popular search engine Naver from 9 p.m.

"Vietnam – Indonesia" was the most searched term, followed by "Vietnamese football schedule."

"Park Hang-seo", the name of Vietnam's Korean coach, was 10th and "Park Hang-seo red card" was 11th.

Park got shown a red card in the 77th minute after he stepped into the field and argued with the referees about a foul against one of his players, Nguyen Trong Hoang.

The trend persisted the next morning. At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, "Vietnam Indonesia" was still among the top 10 searched terms, and "Park Hang-seo Vietnam" was 11th.

It was Vietnam's first ever men’s football gold in the SEA Games.

With just one medal event left, the victory also boosted Vietnam's gold tally to 97, second behind host the Philippines.

Vietnam beat Indonesia to claim SEA Games football title
 
 

Vietnam win SEA Games men's football title after beating Indonesia.

2019 SEA Games

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Vietnam's ‘Little Mermaid’ named best woman athlete at SEA Games

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Striking gold: PM lauds players, coaches and fans

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

Vietnamese defender apologizes after SEA Games collision

