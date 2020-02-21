Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

A sewer tunnel built by the French in downtown HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Trung Son.

In accordance with an agreement signed Friday, Japan International Cooperation Agency will fund a majority of the project to upgrade 2.78 km of underground sewers in HCMC’s central Districts 1 and 3, adding 50 years to the network’s lifespan.

Applying trenchless technology, the project will cost up to VND468 billion ($20.18 million), with additional funds drawn from the city’s coffers.

The technology enables the laying of underground pipes by boring tunnels and using drive and receptor shafts without having to dig up the entire length of the sewer.

Its obvious benefits are fewer road closures, traffic jams, and disturbances to people living in the vicinity, alongside less risk of street collapse and sewage network failure.

The sewer system subjected to upgrade runs below Hai Ba Trung, Yersin, Cong Quynh and Cach Mang Thang 8 streets.

HCMC’s sewer system covers 2,600 km, though 932 km have been downgraded.

Of the total, around 100 km are an outdated relic of the French colonial era of the 19th century in urgent need of replacement to prevent flooding.