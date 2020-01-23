Saigon's Tet exodus: it's a rush, but real slow

On Saigon's Binh Trieu 1 Bridge, which leads into the Mien Dong Bus Terminal, vehicles inch forward, literally. The pedestrian paths on the bridge are encroached.

Wednesday marks the final working day of this lunar year. A week-long Lunar New Year holiday starting Thursday allows millions to return home and celebrate with their families.

Buses at Mien Dong transport passengers between Saigon and central and northern destinations.