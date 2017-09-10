VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon's planned bus rapid transit hits speed bump over viability concerns

By Huu Cong   September 10, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Saigon's planned bus rapid transit hits speed bump over viability concerns
Ho Chi Minh City has suspended a bus rapid transit plan on Vo Van Kiet - Mai Chi Tho boulevards. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

New estimates say the $144 million project would not attract enough passengers to justify its cost.

Ho Chi Minh City’s municipal administration has decided to suspend plans to build the city’s first bus rapid transit system (BRT) after being told by the transport department that the project might cause more harm than good.

According to the department, only 17,700 passengers would use this BRT route from Vo Van Kiet and Mai Chi Tho boulevards rather than the 24,700 previously projected by the city’s government.

This figure is not that much higher than the number of people who already use conventional buses, and even lower on some routes, while the BRT would cost an estimated $144 million.

As a backup plan, the city will turn to improving existing services.

Luong Minh Phuc, director of the Urban Civil Works Construction Investment Management Authority of HCMC (UCCI), agreed with the city’s decision to change the plan.

"Having assessed Hanoi’s BRT route and experiences in South America, Europe and Asia, we don't think HCMC is ready to have one yet," Phuc said. The city should upgrade and operate a high-quality bus route from Vo Van Kiet to Mai Chi Tho for five to ten years before upgrading to a BRT, he added.

The UCCI was selected as the main investor for the city’s first BRT route that would have run 23 kilometers (14 miles) through districts 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, Binh Tan and Binh Chanh.

The government had approved six BRT routes for HCMC.

HCMC currently has three high-quality bus routes that connect Tan Son Nhat International Airport with the downtown, hospitals and coach stations.

Buses on these routes have low-emission engines which meet European standards, surveillance cameras and improved safety for passengers.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon BRT traffic infrastructure congestion
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top