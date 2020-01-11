Saigon’s history traced via yesteryear charms

A painting of an examination in the 19th century. The Confucian court examination system was introduced during Chinese occupation of the country that lasted almost a millennia and was adopted by subsequent independent dynasties as a civil service exam.

The exams at that time had invigilators seated on high chairs and candidates who sat on stools and tables they carried themselves, not to mention bamboo tents they built at home and carried to where the exam was held.

The examination venue in this particular painting, is now the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House on Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 1.