Saigon police bust 'high-end' prostitution ring involving models, actresses

Police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested three Vietnamese women on Thursday for brokering sex work services.

Nguyen Thi Tien, 33, her sister Nguyen Thi Ngoc, 31, and Pham Thi Thanh Huyen, 32, were busted after police raided hotels on Ba Thang Hai and Pham Hong Thai streets and discovered four sex workers on Tuesday.

The women claimed to be amateur models and actresses, and were providing sexual services for $700-2,500 per client. The deals were brokered by Tien and Ngoc.

A group of women who were part of the ring. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City police

At the station, the sisters claimed to be working as hosts for entertainment shows, and had persuaded some of the actresses and models they worked with to become sex workers to earn some extra cash.

Police have identified more than 30 members of the high-end prostitution ring, and have summoned them for testimonies.

Around 3,000 people are believed to be working as sex workers in Saigon, according to official data.

The city has also seen an increase in male prostitution and the involvement of foreigners in the racket, as well as the appearance of “high-end prostitution” rings involving self-proclaimed actresses and models.

Ho Chi Minh City has asked the National Assembly, Vietnam's legislature, to draft a law on sex work prevention to improve the legality and effectiveness of police crackdowns.