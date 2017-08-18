VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon police bust 'high-end' prostitution ring involving models, actresses

By Quoc Thang   August 18, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7

Amateur actresses and models were providing sexual services for up to $2,500.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested three Vietnamese women on Thursday for brokering sex work services.

Nguyen Thi Tien, 33, her sister Nguyen Thi Ngoc, 31, and Pham Thi Thanh Huyen, 32, were busted after police raided hotels on Ba Thang Hai and Pham Hong Thai streets and discovered four sex workers on Tuesday.

The women claimed to be amateur models and actresses, and were providing sexual services for $700-2,500 per client. The deals were brokered by Tien and Ngoc.

saigon-police-bust-high-end-prostitution-ring-involving-models-actresses

A group of women who were part of the ring. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City police

At the station, the sisters claimed to be working as hosts for entertainment shows, and had persuaded some of the actresses and models they worked with to become sex workers to earn some extra cash.

Police have identified more than 30 members of the high-end prostitution ring, and have summoned them for testimonies.

Around 3,000 people are believed to be working as sex workers in Saigon, according to official data.

The city has also seen an increase in male prostitution and the involvement of foreigners in the racket, as well as the appearance of “high-end prostitution” rings involving self-proclaimed actresses and models.

Ho Chi Minh City has asked the National Assembly, Vietnam's legislature, to draft a law on sex work prevention to improve the legality and effectiveness of police crackdowns.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon prostitution sex workers
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top