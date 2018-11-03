VnExpress International
Saigon hotel catches fire, foreign guests panic

By Duy Tran   November 3, 2018 | 08:55 pm GMT+7

Foreign guests panicked after a fire broke out Saturday at a District 1 Saigon hotel, but no casualty was reported.

Foreigner guests watch the burning A&Em hotel in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Son Hoa

Locals first heard an explosion coming from the higher floors of the 4-star A&Em Hotel on Thu Khoa Huan Street, District 1, and soon saw flames and smoke emanate from the building.

“I was working in a construction site opposite to the hotel and I saw a lot of fire and smoke coming out after the explosion,” said Xuan, a worker near the scene.

The A&em hotel in Saigon catches fire. Photo by VnExpress

The fire caused dozens of foreigners ran outside in panic. The hotel’s staff tried to put out the fire using mini extinguishers and led the guests outside safely.

Firefighters later came to the scene and put out the fire in minutes.

The fire might have been started by welding sparks created by three welders hired by the hotel to make an iron door on its higher floors. The sparks might have set nearby objects on fire and triggered the blaze, said Doan Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

“The three welders have been requested to go to the local police station for further investigation,” he said.

No casualty was reported.

The fires aftermath. Photo by VnExpress

The fire's aftermath. Photo by VnExpress

Ho Chi Minh City, the largest metropolis in Vietnam, reported more than 1,000 fires last year, which killed 26 people and caused damage worth around $4 million.

