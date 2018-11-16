VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon fines Taiwanese graffiti artist for vandalizing walls

By Son Hoa   November 16, 2018 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Saigon fines Taiwanese graffiti artist for vandalizing walls
Chang Yu Jui, 28, is being held at a police station in District 1 for vandalizing walls in Saigon with graffiti. Photo courtesy of HCMC Police

A Taiwanese man has been fined VND1.5 million ($65) for painting graffiti on the walls on Saigon’s streets.

A Thursday morning police patrol of the Bui Vien Street in District 1 caught Chang Yu Jui, 28, red handed painting graffiti on a house’s wall.

Police also seized 10 paint sprayers in his bag and found in his smartphone dozens of images of graffiti that he’s believed to have painted on the walls of several different streets in Saigon.

A houses wall on Bui Vien Street is vandalized for graffiti. Photo by VnExpress/Que Bien

Graffiti on a wall in Bui Vien Street. Photo by VnExpress/Que Bien

Jui, a resident of District 4, admitted his work to the police and promised to restore the vandalized walls to their previous status.

HCMC police say that graffiti work has been rampant in the city of late, but the street artists do their work very late in the night or early hours of the morning, making it difficult to catch them red-handed.

Graffiti has posed problems in other cities too. Authorities in the ancient town of Hoi An, a major tourist destination in the country, have blamed foreign tourists for vandalizing its iconic yellow walls with graffiti.   

Le Quang Trung, the town chairman, said drunk tourists buy paint and spray on the walls.

Related News:
Tags: Taiwanese Saigon graffiti Bui Vien backpacker street Chang Yu Jui
 
Read more
Senior HCMC Party official accused of 'serious violations' in land deal

Senior HCMC Party official accused of 'serious violations' in land deal

Vietnam confident ahead of Malaysia clash

Vietnam confident ahead of Malaysia clash

Vietnam still wary of China's Belt and Road Initiative

Vietnam still wary of China's Belt and Road Initiative

Hollywood flick 'The Terminal' gets twisted at Saigon airport

Hollywood flick 'The Terminal' gets twisted at Saigon airport

AFF Cup: This is what anticipation looks like in football-crazy Vietnam

AFF Cup: This is what anticipation looks like in football-crazy Vietnam

When the school becomes a child’s only refuge

When the school becomes a child’s only refuge

Cambodian caught with 2,000 ecstasy pills in Saigon, arrested

Cambodian caught with 2,000 ecstasy pills in Saigon, arrested

 
go to top