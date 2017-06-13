Saigon axes old trees to make way for first metro line

The trees as they stood before the city decided to axe them. Since 2014, the city has removed 150 trees in downtown areas to make way for its first subway line, which will run around 20 kilometers from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9. Estimated to cost $2.49 billion, the line will run underground from Ben Thanh Market for 2.6 km past the Opera House and Ba Son Shipyard, and then cross the Saigon River on an elevated track to the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai.