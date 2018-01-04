VnExpress International
S.Korean man arrested for murder of woman in Saigon

By Quoc Thang   January 4, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7

Police suspect that he was raping the woman and killed her when she resisted.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City arrested a South Korean man on Thursday on suspicion that he was involved in the murder of a local woman.

The 39-year-old man was arrested after security camera footage showed him entering the woman’s room in District 1 and leaving in a rush, right before she was found dead three days ago.

The victim, 32, had many bruises on her neck.

A woman who rents a nearby room found the victim's body and called the police. She said the Korean man was her ex lover and did know the victim.

Police and curious people gather outside a house in HCMC where a woman was found murdered. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Vy

Police tracked him down when he was in a taxi in District 7, but he locked himself in, which forced them to take an entire car to the station.

The victim’s phone was found with him and he has admitted to killing her.

Police suspect that he was raping her and killed her when she fought back.

Rape and murder both face the death penalty in Vietnam.

Tags: Vietnam rape murder South Koreans foreigners crimes Saigon South Korea
 
