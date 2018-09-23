VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

S Korea tourist dies after jumping off Da Lat waterfall

By Huong Khoi   September 23, 2018 | 11:20 am GMT+7
S Korea tourist dies after jumping off Da Lat waterfall
Rescuers carry the body of a South Korean tourist from Datanla waterfall in Da Lat. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Khoi

A young male tourist from South Korea died during a cliff jumping tour in Da Lat in Vietnam's Central Highlands Saturday.

Jang Won Seok, 23, fell unconscious after jumping off a waterfall around nine meters high on Saturday afternoon. On-site rescue personnel tried to save him but the victim did not recover.

Investigation is expected but some witnesses said he touched the water base wrong.

Jang was among a group of 11 foreign tourists, from Belgium, Canada, South Korea, and the U.K., who were going on an adventure tour organized by a local company at Datanla falls, around five kilometers from the center of Da Lat.

The highlands resort town is a scenic spot with a small series of waterfalls, a roller coaster, cablecar and hiking trails, and a popular destination for adventure seekers. It drew around 3.38 million tourists in the first half of this year. Among them were 245,000 foreigners, up 20 percent from a year ago.

Yet safety issue with its waterfall services remains a regular concern.

Last year, a Polish tourist and a Vietnamese tour guide fell to their death while climbing down a waterfall in Da Lat. A local travel firm was later fined VND100 million ($4,380) for providing the unlicensed tour.

In 2016, three British tourists also died while climbing a waterfall at Datanla with an unauthorized tour guide.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam South Korea tourists Da Lat adventurous tourism waterfall travel safety
 
Read more
As sand mining grows, Asia’s deltas are sinking, water experts warn

As sand mining grows, Asia’s deltas are sinking, water experts warn

Cuba mourns Vietnamese President with state funeral

Cuba mourns Vietnamese President with state funeral

Vietnam set to launch indigenous swine, avian flu vaccines

Vietnam set to launch indigenous swine, avian flu vaccines

Hanoi police detain music fest organizer after drug deaths

Hanoi police detain music fest organizer after drug deaths

Two charred bodies found in Hanoi blaze wreckage

Two charred bodies found in Hanoi blaze wreckage

A commune mourns the loss of Vietnamese President

A commune mourns the loss of Vietnamese President

Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

 
go to top