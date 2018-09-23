S Korea tourist dies after jumping off Da Lat waterfall

Rescuers carry the body of a South Korean tourist from Datanla waterfall in Da Lat. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Khoi

Jang Won Seok, 23, fell unconscious after jumping off a waterfall around nine meters high on Saturday afternoon. On-site rescue personnel tried to save him but the victim did not recover.

Investigation is expected but some witnesses said he touched the water base wrong.

Jang was among a group of 11 foreign tourists, from Belgium, Canada, South Korea, and the U.K., who were going on an adventure tour organized by a local company at Datanla falls, around five kilometers from the center of Da Lat.

The highlands resort town is a scenic spot with a small series of waterfalls, a roller coaster, cablecar and hiking trails, and a popular destination for adventure seekers. It drew around 3.38 million tourists in the first half of this year. Among them were 245,000 foreigners, up 20 percent from a year ago.

Yet safety issue with its waterfall services remains a regular concern.

Last year, a Polish tourist and a Vietnamese tour guide fell to their death while climbing down a waterfall in Da Lat. A local travel firm was later fined VND100 million ($4,380) for providing the unlicensed tour.

In 2016, three British tourists also died while climbing a waterfall at Datanla with an unauthorized tour guide.