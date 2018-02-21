Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday

A road crash victim receives treatment at a hospital in Hanoi during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo by VnExpress/Nam Phuong

Nearly 200 people were killed in road accidents during Vietnam's one-week Lunar New Year holiday.

The figure is down from last year, but police said alcohol was still to blame for many of the incidents.

The Ministry of Public Security reported traffic accidents killed 195 people and left another 199 injured during the holiday.

Despite the number of incidents and fatalities both falling from last year, the death rate was still 20 percent above the average of 23 people per day recorded last year.

Vietnam celebrated the Lunar New Year with a seven-day break which wrapped up on Tuesday. The holiday is the biggest in the country and involves a lot of traveling and parties.

Police said they had written more than 19,000 tickets for drunk drivers, with fines amounting to more than VND12 billion ($528,800).