VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday

By Phuong Son   February 21, 2018 | 10:21 am GMT+7
Road crashes claim nearly 200 lives during Vietnam's Tet holiday
A road crash victim receives treatment at a hospital in Hanoi during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo by VnExpress/Nam Phuong

Police say that alcohol was once again to blame for many of the incidents.

Nearly 200 people were killed in road accidents during Vietnam's one-week Lunar New Year holiday.

The figure is down from last year, but police said alcohol was still to blame for many of the incidents.

The Ministry of Public Security reported traffic accidents killed 195 people and left another 199 injured during the holiday.

Despite the number of incidents and fatalities both falling from last year, the death rate was still 20 percent above the average of 23 people per day recorded last year.

Vietnam celebrated the Lunar New Year with a seven-day break which wrapped up on Tuesday. The holiday is the biggest in the country and involves a lot of traveling and parties.

Police said they had written more than 19,000 tickets for drunk drivers, with fines amounting to more than VND12 billion ($528,800).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam traffic safety Lunar New Year road crashes death DUI driving public safety travel Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top