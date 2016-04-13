Rare birds caught snoozing inside male passenger’s trousers at airport

The birds were anesthesized and taped to the passenger's legs beneath his baggy pants.

Smuggled birds. Photo by HQ Online

Officials also found birds hidden in cardboard boxes in his baggage. The 18 birds found were said to be oriental magpie-robins, white-rumped shamas and Chinese hwameis. According to Vietnam's Institute of Tropical Biology, the shamas and hwameis are classified as endangered species, and it is forbidden to export them.

The man performed the bird-in-the-leg trick. Photo by H.Q

The case is under further investigation.