VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Rare birds caught snoozing inside male passenger’s trousers at airport

By Quoc Thang, Van Pham   April 13, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7

Customs officials at Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City stopped an outbound passenger traveling to Taiwan on April 11 to find birds strung up inside his trouser legs.

The birds were anesthesized and taped to the passenger's legs beneath his baggy pants. 

Smuggled birds. Photo by HQ Online

Smuggled birds. Photo by HQ Online

Officials also found birds hidden in cardboard boxes in his baggage. The 18 birds found were said to be oriental magpie-robins, white-rumped shamas and Chinese hwameis. According to Vietnam's Institute of Tropical Biology, the shamas and hwameis are classified as endangered species, and it is forbidden to export them.

The man performed the bird-in-the-leg trick. Photo by H.Q

The man performed the bird-in-the-leg trick. Photo by H.Q

The case is under further investigation.

Tags: robin hwamei wildlife shama
 
Read more
New prime minister appoints vice minister of defense

New prime minister appoints vice minister of defense

Vietnam joins Komodo multilateral naval exercise

Vietnam joins Komodo multilateral naval exercise

Nearly 8,000 flights delayed in first quarter

Nearly 8,000 flights delayed in first quarter

Bio-toilets flush away water shortages in mountainous Ha Giang province

Bio-toilets flush away water shortages in mountainous Ha Giang province

Four found dead at illegal gold mine

Four found dead at illegal gold mine

Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB

Asia must build resilience to risks from climate change and inequality: ADB

US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

US expert: Mekong historic drought may caused by China dramatic economic slowdown

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

Vietnam's wild tigers on the edge of extinction

 
go to top