Prince William urges Vietnamese to protect wildlife in New Year video message

Prince William has sent Lunar New Year greetings to Vietnam in a new online video, while asking the country to continue its efforts to end wildlife poaching.

In the video posted on the Facebook page of the British Embassy in Hanoi, the Duke of Cambridge sent his best wishes to the Vietnamese people for a happy and prosperous New Year.

“Chuc Mung Nam Moi, nam Dinh Dau,” he said in Vietnamese, which means “Happy New Year, the Year of the Rooster.” The New Year will start on January 28, and the country will celebrate with a seven-day break.

He said the New Year is a time for people to reflect on the things they have done and think about their hopes for the future.

He asked the Vietnamese people to continue sharing their care and concerns for the environment and wildlife to protect vulnerable animals like elephants, rhinos and pangolins, all among the most consumed in Vietnam, from extinction.

Prince William was in Hanoi in November to attend the third International Wildlife Trade Conference. The event was organized by the British Embassy and Vietnam’s Administration of Forestry, with high-ranking delegates from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations.

