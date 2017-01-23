VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Prince William urges Vietnamese to protect wildlife in New Year video message

By VnExpress   January 23, 2017 | 02:05 pm GMT+7

'Happy New Year, the Year of the Rooster,' he said in Vietnamese.

Prince William has sent Lunar New Year greetings to Vietnam in a new online video, while asking the country to continue its efforts to end wildlife poaching.

In the video posted on the Facebook page of the British Embassy in Hanoi, the Duke of Cambridge sent his best wishes to the Vietnamese people for a happy and prosperous New Year.

“Chuc Mung Nam Moi, nam Dinh Dau,” he said in Vietnamese, which means “Happy New Year, the Year of the Rooster.” The New Year will start on January 28, and the country will celebrate with a seven-day break.

He said the New Year is a time for people to reflect on the things they have done and think about their hopes for the future.

He asked the Vietnamese people to continue sharing their care and concerns for the environment and wildlife to protect vulnerable animals like elephants, rhinos and pangolins, all among the most consumed in Vietnam, from extinction.

Prince William was in Hanoi in November to attend the third International Wildlife Trade Conference. The event was organized by the British Embassy and Vietnam’s Administration of Forestry, with high-ranking delegates from more than 50 countries and 10 international organizations.

Related news:

US ambassador sends Kitchen Gods to heaven in Vietnamese ritual

Prince William visits Hanoi for wildlife conference

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Vietnam Lunar New Year Price William Tet wildlife
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top