Population growth forces HCMC to go on 5,000-strong recruitment drive

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to recruit an additional 4,920 staff to work in 31 new public schools and two new state-run hospitals, the municipal administration has said in a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is the biggest recruitment drive the city has pushed for over the last five years. If approved, the total number of public sector employees will hit 131,000 in 2017.

The city’s People's Committee said that the staggering rate of population growth has driven the city to construct more schools and hospitals.

Data from the city’s Statistics Office showed that as of 2015, Ho Chi Minh City had 8.22 million people, up 1.69 percent from the previous year. This was the highest jump from 2011-2015, when the figure mainly hovered around the one percent mark.

