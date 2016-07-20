VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Population growth forces HCMC to go on 5,000-strong recruitment drive

By Son Hoa   July 20, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

More teachers and doctors are badly needed.

Ho Chi Minh City is looking to recruit an additional 4,920 staff to work in 31 new public schools and two new state-run hospitals, the municipal administration has said in a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is the biggest recruitment drive the city has pushed for over the last five years. If approved, the total number of public sector employees will hit 131,000 in 2017.

The city’s People's Committee said that the staggering rate of population growth has driven the city to construct more schools and hospitals.

Data from the city’s Statistics Office showed that as of 2015, Ho Chi Minh City had 8.22 million people, up 1.69 percent from the previous year. This was the highest jump from 2011-2015, when the figure mainly hovered around the one percent mark.

Related news:

Vietnam to borrow $100 million from World Bank to improve teacher training

Vietnam to face teacher surplus crisis by 2020

Tags: population growth state officials Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
70 tourists suffer food poisoning at popular Vietnamese beach resort

70 tourists suffer food poisoning at popular Vietnamese beach resort

Da Nang kicks out four illegal Chinese tour guides

Da Nang kicks out four illegal Chinese tour guides

Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer

Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer

Vietnam’s lawmakers meet to confirm new leadership

Vietnam’s lawmakers meet to confirm new leadership

Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam

Flight delays, cancellations show no sign of letup in Vietnam

Technical errors cause 'Chinese' radio jamming in Da Nang: authorities

Technical errors cause 'Chinese' radio jamming in Da Nang: authorities

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

My left foot: Surgeons at major Vietnam hospital operate on patient’s wrong leg

 
go to top