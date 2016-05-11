VnExpress International
Police seize 4 frozen tiger cubs, arrest one

By Tao Son   May 11, 2016 | 09:44 am GMT+7

Police in the northern Nam Dinh province have arrested a man while he was delivering four frozen tiger cubs to a buyer for a price of VND8 million ($359).

The 26-year-old man from the central province of Ha Tinh bought the cubs from a Laotian for VND2 million.

Police seized four tiger cubs on Sunday.

He offered the cubs for sale on Facebook and a person in Nam Dinh agreed to pay him VND8 million.

Police are holding on suspicion that the man is a member of a wildlife trafficking gang.

Vietnam currently has five tigers in the wild, a sharp drop from 30 in 2011. Tigers in Cambodia have been extinct while in Lao, there are only two wild tigers left.

Vietnam is considered a hotspot for wildlife trading, with wild animal products consumed in the domestic market and exported to other countries at ever-increasing levels.

It is estimated that between 3,500 and 4,000 tons of wild meat is consumed in Vietnam each year.

