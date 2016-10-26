VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police hunt Saigon restaurant owner who allegedly charged Australian $30,000 for dinner

By VnExpress   October 26, 2016 | 01:41 pm GMT+7
Police hunt Saigon restaurant owner who allegedly charged Australian $30,000 for dinner
Tran Thi Hong Phuong is said to be the restaurant owner who allegedly charged an Australian tourist $39,000 for a single dinner. Photo released by the police

The restaurant had disappeared before the Australian man could make a complaint.

The search is on for a restaurant owner in Ho Chi Minh City who is accused of charging an Australian man $30,000 for a meal, according to an official statement released by police on Tuesday.

Police are searching for 37-year-old Tran Thi Hong Phuong, the owner of downtown restaurant Nightfall on Thai Van Lung Street, District 1, who is accused of credit card fraud.

Australian tourist John David Caracciolo earlier this month claimed the restaurant had charged AUD$39,429 to his credit card for dinner.

On August 11, a waiter at the restaurant allegedly had John David Caracciolo swipe and enter the PIN numbers on two of his credit cards several times due to “technical errors”, according to a complaint filed by Le Kim Yen on Caracciolo's behalf.

She also accused the restaurant of having failed to present Caracciolo with a receipt detailing the charges to his bank accounts.

One month after the incident, Caracciolo, who claimed the credit card charges represented a deliberate effort to defraud him, returned to Vietnam to file a complaint, only to find that the restaurant has already closed.

Local police have confirmed that although Tran Tuan Minh, Phuong’s 21-year-old brother, was legally registered as the business owner, he was not involved in the alleged fraud.

Related News:

Saigon restaurant accused of charging Australian $39,000 for dinner

Tags: credit card fraud tourist John David Caracciolo Australia Vietnam
 
Read more
US officer whose troops carried out My Lai massacre dies at 81

US officer whose troops carried out My Lai massacre dies at 81

Vietnam did not attend Israeli gala to celebrate US embassy move to Jerusalem: foreign ministry

Vietnam did not attend Israeli gala to celebrate US embassy move to Jerusalem: foreign ministry

Vietnamese fallen politician has million-dollar graft appeal thrown out of court

Vietnamese fallen politician has million-dollar graft appeal thrown out of court

In a ‘degree mindset’ society, Vietnamese students carry heavy academic burden

In a ‘degree mindset’ society, Vietnamese students carry heavy academic burden

Australian, Czech athletes win Ironman triathlon in Da Nang

Australian, Czech athletes win Ironman triathlon in Da Nang

Truck crash kills 5 in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Truck crash kills 5 in Vietnam's Central Highlands

Saigon ‘knights’ stabbed to death as robbery takedown turns bad

Saigon ‘knights’ stabbed to death as robbery takedown turns bad

Police raid downtown Saigon restaurant for drugs, 'sexy' services

Police raid downtown Saigon restaurant for drugs, 'sexy' services

 
go to top