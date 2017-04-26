Police hunt hooligans for smashing Saigon ice-cream shop

Vietnamese police said they have identified a group of men that stormed an ice-cream shop in Ho Chi Minh City and used sticks and pepper spray to smash furniture and attack people inside the shop.

“We are trying to track them down,” a District 1 police official told VnExpress.

The owner told police that there had been an ongoing quarrel with a nearby shop over customers for a few days.

Camera footage shows the gang of around 10 rushing into the shop. One of them shouted that the shop’s owners should either apologize or close.