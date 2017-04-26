VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Police hunt hooligans for smashing Saigon ice-cream shop

By Quoc Thang   April 26, 2017 | 02:58 pm GMT+7

Tough competition seems to have led to even tougher action.

Vietnamese police said they have identified a group of men that stormed an ice-cream shop in Ho Chi Minh City and used sticks and pepper spray to smash furniture and attack people inside the shop.

“We are trying to track them down,” a District 1 police official told VnExpress.

The owner told police that there had been an ongoing quarrel with a nearby shop over customers for a few days.

Camera footage shows the gang of around 10 rushing into the shop. One of them shouted that the shop’s owners should either apologize or close.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon hooligans
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top