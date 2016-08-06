VnExpress International
By VnExpress   August 6, 2016 | 11:24 pm GMT+7
Pokemon Go comes to Vietnam
Cheng Lai, 30 year old, Jennifer Wu, 26 year old and Adam Lo, 28 year old (L - R), take part in the world's first "Pokemon Go" competition in Hong Kong, China, August 6, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Tyrone Siu

It's official, the game's fans no longer have to go around the system to catch Pokemons. 

The mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go has become available in Vietnam on Saturday, allowing players in the Southeast Asian nation to begin searching for virtual Pokemon characters.

Pokemon is available for download from the Play Store and App Store.

Besides Vietnam, 14 other new countries where the game was also launched on August 6 include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau, Techcrunch, an online publisher of technology industry news, reported August 6.

Pokemon Go exploded after its introduction in the United States on July 6, sending players into city streets, offices, parks and restaurants to search for colorful animated characters, according to Reuters.

The smartphone game uses augmented reality and Google mapping to make animated characters appear in the real world. Players see creatures overlaid on the nearby landscape that they see through a mobile phone camera.

The game has been downloaded more than 100 million times, according to analytics company App Annie, and earns more than $10 million in daily revenue.

The game also has prompted safety warnings after players glued to their phones stumbled, were robbed or wandered into dangerous places.

Tags: Pokemon Go mobile game App Store
 
