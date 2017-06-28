Plug pulled on Vietnam's Ha Long Bay mining project

Quang Ninh authorities have suspended a project to mine three limestone outcrops near the world-renowned Ha Long Bay pending an investigation into its long-term effects.
Work has already started in the area and can be seen from the bay.
There is only road leading to the area, which some say is being illegally exploited.
This area, which is around one kilometer from Ha Long Town, is under the management of Ha Long’s Navy, said Vu Van Hop, a provincial official.
The province has asked the Ministry of National Defense to intervene on the case.
A bulldozer operating at the site.
All mining activities have been halted after public attention was raised on social media last week.
The area in question. Photo captured from google.com/earth