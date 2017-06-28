VnExpress International
Plug pulled on Vietnam's Ha Long Bay mining project

By Minh Cuong   June 28, 2017 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

Excessive mining could destroy the value and beauty of the world heritage site.

Quang Ninh authorities have suspended a project to mine three limestone outcrops near the world-renowned Ha Long Bay pending an investigation into its long-term effects.

plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project

Work has already started in the area and can be seen from the bay.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-1

There is only road leading to the area, which some say is being illegally exploited.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-2

This area, which is around one kilometer from Ha Long Town, is under the management of Ha Long’s Navy, said Vu Van Hop, a provincial official.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-3

The province has asked the Ministry of National Defense to intervene on the case.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-4

A bulldozer operating at the site.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-5

All mining activities have been halted after public attention was raised on social media last week.
plug-pulled-on-vietnams-ha-long-bay-mining-project-6

The area in question. Photo captured from google.com/earth
Tags: Vietnam Ha Long Bay
 
