pictures-of-the-day

A military flyby passes over O'Connell Street during the commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the Irish Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne.
An Afghan security forces soldier keeps watch near the entrance to Afghanistan's new parliament after rockets hit the compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail.
Family members mourn the death of a relative, who was killed in a blast that happened outside a public park on Sunday, in Lahore, Pakistan, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza.
A child looks out of a train wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica.
People toss a teenager into the air using a blanket at a makeshift camp near the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni on March 27, 2016, where thousands of refugees and migrants are stranded by the Balkan border blockade. Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP.
A child holds a candle as Roman Catholic devotees attend a mass in celebration of Easter Sunday outside the Malate Church in Manila on March 27, 2016, to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Noel Celis/AFP
People take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th Avenue in New York City on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid