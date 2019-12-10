Phu Long, MJ Group sign to promote wellness and beauty services

The partnership aims to provide leading health management and wellness services to promote wellness and holistic health for tourists as well as enhance the attractiveness of Vietnams tourism market, Phu Long said in a release.

Phung Chu Cuong (left), General Director of Phu Long and representative of MJ Group signed the MoU.

Under the deal, inked on the sidelines of the Vietnam Travel and Tourism Summit, MJ Group will apply leading and comprehensive technology in health management to offer outstanding preventive healthcare services in newly-built high-tech health screening and health management centers with the aim to provide customers healthier lifestyles and better services.

Phu Long plans to develop a mammoth resort destination across more than 200 hectares, including a 1.5-kilometre sandy beach on Phu Quoc Island, off the southern coast of Vietnam. This is where the world's renown hotel and resort operators will converge to offer leading tourism products such as luxury hotels and resorts, beach villas and shopping streets, the firm said.

A highlight of the project is wellness service that will promote rejuvenation and a healthier lifestyle provided by a 4.0 health screening center, health and beauty center, Oriental medicine center, Zen garden, healthy restaurants as well as primitive forest park, water park and yacht club.

David Kuo, Deputy General Director of Phu Long Corporation, said Phu Long is adopting a sustainable business strategy in line with international practices, proving a diversified eco-system.

"We attach importance to cooperation with the worlds leading partners, in particular with such healthcare and health management service providers as MJ Group to establish high-tech health screening and management centers, with the aim to not only afford our customers high-quality services but also promote the attractiveness of Vietnam via developing wellness tourism," he said.

MJ Group is a leading multinational with 30 years experience in preventive health care and health management services, offering comprehensive health screening in three stages (examination, evaluation and solution) and eight steps (screening, monitoring, analysis, assessment, prediction, early warning, intervention and follow-up).

The groups automated multiphasic health testing and service (AMHTS) provides customers an optimal healthcare service that is safe, comfortable, private and exclusive. Examinees may complete a checklist of 100 items with MJ's user-friendly and efficient computerized cross-check scheduling system within four hours and receive a comprehensive report the same day.

Since opening its first health screening center in 1988, MJ Group has accumulated a health management platform with more than 100 million users who want to "Live Long, Live Strong and Stay Young".

Wellness tourism is fast developing globally and the Global Wellness Institute expects its revenue will reach $919 billion in 2022. In addition to traditional tourism products such as cultural tourism, eco-tourism and beach vacations, wellness tourism is expected to bring new experiences for tourists, thus enhancing the country's attractiveness among international travelers.