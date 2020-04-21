VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   April 21, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Philippines sends home 143 citizens stranded in Vietnam
Philippine Airlines (PAL) planes are parked at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the Philippines. Photo by AFP.

The Philippine embassy in Vietnam has repatriated 143 citizens from Hanoi and HCMC through a Philippine Airlines charter flight.

The Philippines Airlines flight last Saturday took home 71 people from Ho Chi Minh City and 72 from Hanoi, that country’s Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Many of the repatriated people were stranded in Vietnam due to flight cancellations and faced economic difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola said the returnees were subject to health protocols.

The Philippine embassy had earlier provided accommodation and food allowances to 43 of the repatriates while they were waiting for the flight.

Over 167 workers also returned home to the Philippines from Cambodia by an AirAsia charter flight last Saturday. They were distressed after losing their jobs and incomes due to the pandemic.

The Philippines has been one of the countries hit hardest by the outbreak in Southeast Asia, with nearly 6,500 cases and 428 deaths.

Vietnam’s Ministries of Transport and Foreign Affairs liaised with the embassies of countries whose citizens were stranded after the country’s borders were closed and international flights were suspended.

Last week more than 100 British tourists in Vietnam and Cambodia were sent home by a Vietnam Airlines flight as were more than 50 Italians stranded in Vietnam, the foreign ministry said.

Vietnam has prohibited entry for all foreign nationals since March 22 and Vietnamese carriers suspended international flights on March 25.

Vietnam has not had new Covid-19 patients for five days now, and its infection tally remains at 268. There have been no deaths.

Covid-19 has spread to 210 countries and territories, and claimed more than 170,300 lives.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines repatriation flihgt Vietnam Covid-19 pandemic coronavirus fears flight suspension travel restrictions Hanoi HCMC Phillipines Airlines
 
Read more
HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

HCMC discharges one more Covid-19 patient

Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Illegal sand miners make hay as Covid-19 keeps people at home

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam develops coronavirus contact tracing app

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to ease social distancing campaign gradually

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

Vietnam to test TB vaccine against Covid-19 on medical workers

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police

Man arrested in Ireland in connection with deaths of 39 Vietnamese: UK police

Vietnam enters fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam enters fifth straight day with no new Covid-19 cases

Ease social distancing campaign: Hanoi, HCMC

Ease social distancing campaign: Hanoi, HCMC

 
go to top