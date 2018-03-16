VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Philippines arrests 14 Vietnamese sailors for illegal fishing

By Vu Minh   March 16, 2018 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Philippines arrests 14 Vietnamese sailors for illegal fishing
Fishermen ride on a bamboo boat at the bay of Ly Son islands of Vietnam's central Quang Ngai Province. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Fourteen Vietnamese fishermen were arrested early on Wednesday off the coast of the Philippines for “poaching” in the country's territorial waters.

The two boats they were operating were caught in waters off Paluan, a municipality in the central province of Occidental Mindoro, the Malina Times cited local authorities as saying in a Thursday report.

The fishermen were taken to Mamburao Municipal Police Station, while their vessels were towed to Tayamaan Port in Occidental Mindoro, they said.

In September last year, five Vietnamese fishermen were arrested after they were discovered fishing 34 nautical miles off Cape Bolinao in the Philippines' province of Pangasinan.

During the arrest, the Vietnamese fishing boat allegedly rammed into a Filipino naval vessel, prompting its officers to fire warning shots which accidentally hit and killed two Vietnamese crewmen.

Five others were arrested.

In October, the Philippines made an official apology to Vietnam and the families of the two fishermen, pledging to pay them proper compensation.

One month later, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte personally led a send-off ceremony for five Vietnamese fishermen.

Their release followed a promise Duterte made to the Vietnamese government while attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in the country in early November 2017, according to the Philippine Information Agency.

“We are one, we are ASEAN. I am sorry for this incident, it will not happen again,” the agency quoted him as saying.

Hundreds of Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested for encroaching in foreign waters in recent years.

In 2016, Duterte ordered the release of and personally bid farewell to 17 Vietnamese fishermen caught in his nation's waters.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnamese fishermen proaching illegal fishing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top