Party General Secretary asks to accelerate investigation on key corruption cases

The General Secretary asked the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption to finalize a mechanism to co-ordinate investigation, prosecution and adjudication agencies to handle corruption cases.

The Central Steering Committee listed three serious corruption cases that have stirred up concern among the public. The first case concerns Vietnam Construction Bank, where 16 officials including the former chairman violated lending rules, causing the bank to suffer a loss of VND9 trillion ($425 million).

The second case investigates new corruption findings related Vietinbank former official Huynh Thi Huyen Nhu and accomplices. The former has been jailed for life for taking advantage of her position to raise money and then seize the sum of VND4 trillion.

The third case is related to the former chairman of Ocean Bank and his four colleagues who approved mortgages for enterprises that failed to meet borrowing requirements.

Trong said that investigation should be conducted step by step. In case the authorities find out flaws or violations, they should promptly open the case for prosecution as opposed to waiting for the entire investigation to be completed.

The General Secretary also asked the Central Inspection Commission to set rules on disciplining members of the party who show signs of corruption.