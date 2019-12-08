VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

One Vietnamese, four Lao men caught trafficking heroin

By Hoang Phong   December 8, 2019 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
One Vietnamese, four Lao men caught trafficking heroin
Hai Phong police seized 15kg of heroin in a drug bust on December 4, 2019. Photo courtesy of Hai Phong Police.

Hai Phong City police have busted what they say is a transnational drug trafficking ring, arresting one Vietnamese and four Lao men.

The detained Vietnamese suspect was identified as 64-year-old Nguyen Van Nha and four Lao men as Souphap Keobounmy and PhouPet Vangd, both aged 20,  Sitthiphon Toukt, 19, and Namaumnard Somphavan, 22.

The bust happened after several months of staking out the drug ring, police said Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Lao men entered Vietnam in a car at the Cau Treo border gate in Ha Tinh Province which borders Laos. On the way, Souphap received a suitcase, containing 44 cakes of heroin (15 kg) and $2,000 in cash from an unidentified Vietnamese person.  

The Laos men then rented a hotel in Hai An District, Hai Phong City and handed over the drugs to Nha. Police officers raided the hotel at this point and arrested the five men.

Souphap confessed to the police that he had transported drugs in large quantities three times and handed them over to Nha. Police are expanding their investigation into the drug ring.

Vietnam is a key trafficking hub for drugs from the Golden Triangle, an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar and the world's second largest drug producing area after the Golden Crescent in South Asia.

Though it has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including death for smuggling and trading, drug busts continue to be frequent occurrence.

Those convicted of possessing or smuggling more than 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamines face the death penalty. The production or sale of 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal narcotics is also punishable by death.

Related News:
Tags: heroin trafficking Vietnam drug death Laos Golden Triangle Ha Tinh Laos men
 
Read more
Former deputy PM implicated in steel company project violations

Former deputy PM implicated in steel company project violations

HCMC should keep one-third of budget revenues for itself: chairman

HCMC should keep one-third of budget revenues for itself: chairman

88 found abusing drugs in five-star hotel

88 found abusing drugs in five-star hotel

Fishermen save drowning German man

Fishermen save drowning German man

Pollution-choked Saigon should monitor air quality daily: environment department

Pollution-choked Saigon should monitor air quality daily: environment department

Mekong Delta speedboat service to Con Dao extended to Can Tho

Mekong Delta speedboat service to Con Dao extended to Can Tho

Police recommend charges in Hanoi schoolboy death, school not culpable

Police recommend charges in Hanoi schoolboy death, school not culpable

Swedish tourist drowns in central Vietnam beach

Swedish tourist drowns in central Vietnam beach

 
go to top