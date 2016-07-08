One million 'flamboyant' trees to brighten up Hanoi

Hanoians live in what is by far the most densely populated city in Vietnam. With 2,123 people per square kilometer, the city is eight times more dense than the country's average, official statistics show. Trees are an integral part of the city, and in an effort to maintain green living, Hanoi has planted hundreds of "Royal Poinciana" saplings.
Also known as the "flamoyant tree", hundreds of saplings have been planted along road dividers in Hanoi.
Some 300 young trees have been planted along road dividers on many streets in inner Hanoi, such as Lang Ha, Xa Dan, Tay Son and Giai Phong.
The trees are widely known for their fern-like leaves and flamboyant display of flowers. “The flamboyant tree is listed under the urban green tree category,” said Nguyen Xuan Hung, executive of Hanoi Green Tree Park Company. The trees are not just there for their aesthetic value; they also ensure the safety of nearby buildings, utilities and commuters. This is not the first time the trees have been planted on the city's streets.
Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, said the city has planted trees on many streets to replace the thousands of trees cut down each year due to disease and decay.
Nguyen Lan Hung from the Vietnam Society for Biology supported the city’s plan to plant trees on road dividers. He said the trees are resilient to weather, provide a beautiful display of flowers in summer and offer shade on sunny days.
The trees are common accross Vietnam. They are called “the student flowers” as they are in full bloom from May to July when the academic year ends and the summer begins.
Nguyen Xuan Hung, executive of Hanoi Green Tree Park, said the municipality has decided to plant flamboyant trees on road dividers in many streets where utility companies don't bury electric, telephone and cable television wires so the trees can grow quickly. He added that the ongoing planting will help keep the urban space green.
The planting is part of a plan to beautify and cover the city with greenery with one million trees by 2020, according to the Hanoi People’s Committee.
